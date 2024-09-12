A Tech Affair episode 218: PS5 Pro, Apple event, "Terminator Zero", "Tactical Breach Wizards"

The new PS5 Pro is causing a stir. Apple refreshes its iPhone, AirPods and Watch range. "Terminator Zero" sends the killing machine to Tokyo and in "Tactical Breach Wizards" you play wizards in Kevlar waistcoats.

800 euros and no disc drive, the new Playstation 5 Pro strikes a new note on several levels. We explain what the console can do and what it means for the future. Apple presents new iPhones with a dedicated camera button, Airpods that are also hearing aids and larger watches. We also talk about the annual accusation of a lack of innovation.

We watched "Terminator Zero". The anime on Netflix tells a similar story to the first films, but from a different perspective and in Tokyo. But there's a killer robot there too.

Magicians in Kevlar armour await you in "Tactical Breach Wizards". Use them to blow open doors and engage in tactical, turn-based battles against other elite units.

Topics

[00:01:00]

PS5 Pro

[00:24:30]

Apple event

[01:03:12] Series tip: "Terminator Zero"

[01:10:08] Game tip: "Tactical Breach Wizards"

