A Tech Affair episode 216: Telegram arrest, "Black Myth Wukong" controversy, "Star Wars Outlaws"

We talk about the arrest of Telegram CEO Pawel Durow, the success and controversy surrounding "Black Myth Wukong" and "Star Wars Outlaws", which is also convincing without Jedis.

Pawel Durow has been arrested in Paris. The Telegram CEO is facing serious charges relating to his messenger platform. The action game "Black Myth Wukong" breaks numerous records on Steam. Its success is dampened by accusations of sexism against the Chinese studio Game Sciene.

Kevin Costner's pet project "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" seems to be developing more like a flop. The western epic is long and disjointed, but should not be written off just yet. After all, the estimated final nine hours of film are still missing.

"Star Wars Outlaws" is also extensive. The open-world adventure focuses on contemplative scoundrel action instead of universe-spanning Jedi dramas. We like it. Just like the new edition "Age of Mythology Retold". It makes the real-time strategy classic play like it did 20 years ago, only prettier and more accessible.

Topics

[00:02:48] Telegram CEO arrest

[00:15:37] "Black Myth Wukong": popularity and controversy

[00:37:04] Film tip: "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1"

[00:49:30] Game tip 1: "Star Wars Outlaws"

[01:00:12] Game tip 2: "Age of Mythology Retold"

Here is the overview with all Tech Affair episodes.

Where can you find the podcast?

"A Tech Affair" is available as a separate podcast feed. If you want to listen to it together with our other podcasts, you can subscribe to the "Digitec Podcasts" feed. You can find "A Tech Affair" via any podcast app such as Spotify, Pocketcasts or Apple Podcast.

You can also click on "Follow author" below to make sure you never miss a new episode. You can also reach us on Discord.

Under the following link you will find our podcast equipment.