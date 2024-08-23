A Tech Affair episode 215: The big Gamescom trade fair report

It's loud, garish, overcrowded with people and yet we love it: Gamescom. In the podcast, we talk about our impressions of the trade fair and the best games we tried out.

E3 is dead, but Gamescom is alive and kicking. Domagoj Belancic and I were there to try out the latest and most exciting games. We spent three days running from appointment to appointment and pushing our way through packed halls. Nevertheless, we weren't able to see and play everything we would have liked to.

But we definitely have a lot in our luggage. There was the medieval open-world game "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2", which has unfortunately been postponed until next year. But it was already a lot of fun during our hands-on. Just like the ambitious MMO "Dune Awakening", which turns the desert planet into a playground for budding spice collectors.

"Inzoi" also looks very promising. This is a life simulation game in the style of "The Sims", only with much prettier graphics and some other interesting ideas. Dinolords", which looks like "Age of Empires" with dinosaurs but, according to the developers, is a hack 'n' strat, i.e. butchery with strategy, is wonderfully wacky. In any case, we are excited. You can hear all our impressions in the podcast.

Topics

[00:00:51] Gamescom Opening Night Live

[00:11:40] Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

[00:14:52] Replaced

[00:17:35] Ara History Untold

[00:20:51] Crimson Desert

[00:25:34] Phantom Blade Zero

[00:29:17] Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

[00:34:01] The Edge of Allegoria

[00:42:50] Dinolords

[00:47:28] Post Trauma

[00:50:59] Sonokuni

[00:54:15] Mouse

[00:57:37] Copa City

[01:01:18] Towerborne

[01:04:15] Bandai-Namco visit

[01:08:47] Inzoi

