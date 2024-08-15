A Tech Affair episode 214: Google Pixel event, Disney roadmap, "Alien: Romulus", "SteamWorld Heist 2"

Google provides convincing arguments for hardware upgrades with a mountain of new Pixel devices. Disney presents the future for Star Wars, Marvel and co. "Alien: Romulus" teaches us to fear and "SteamWorld Heist 2" shows how to efficiently fight diesel robots.

Earlier than usual, Google unveiled new hardware at the Pixel event. Even though most of it has already been leaked, we are cautiously optimistic about the new devices. The company seems to have made improvements in all the right places, from the foldable phone and headphones to the smart watches. Disney, for its part, showed new trailers at the annual D23 fan expo and announced upcoming projects from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars universes. We are particularly excited about "Skeleton Crew" and "Tron: Ares" - not least because of a certain band producing the soundtrack.

We watched "Alien: Romulus". The latest film about the eerie xenomorphs is a homage to the first part. It doesn't quite match the genius of the classic, but it's definitely worth seeing.

On the other hand, "SteamWorld Heist 2" is worth playing. The seventh instalment in the steam robot universe focuses on turn-based tactical battles and submarine action.

Topics

[00:02:05]

Google pixel event

[00:45:25]

Disney roadmap

[01:04:42] Film tip: "Alien: Romulus"

[01:18:23] Game tip 1: " SteamWorld Heist 2"

Here is an overview of all A Tech Affair episodes.

Where can you find the podcast?

"A Tech Affair" is available as a separate podcast feed. If you want to listen to it together with our other podcasts, you can subscribe to the "Digitec Podcasts" feed. You can find "A Tech Affair" via any podcast app such as Spotify, Pocketcasts or Apple Podcast.

You can also click on "Follow author" below to make sure you never miss a new episode. You can also reach us on Discord.

Under the following link you will find our podcast equipment.