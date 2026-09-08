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A polar decagon on Saturn

Spektrum der Wissenschaft Translation: machine translated 9.9.2026

Images from the Hubble Space Telescope have revealed a decagon of clouds around Saturn's south pole, which only formed in 2023 and continues to persist. It resembles the polar hexagon at the north pole, which has been known for more than 40 years.

Since the flybys of the two Voyager space probes in 1980 and 1981, the polar hexagon at Saturn's north pole has been known—a structure that has remained stable in the gas giant's cloud cover for decades. Now, a similar structure, a decagon, has been detected in the planet's southern hemisphere in images from the Hubble Space Telescope. This, too, is a cloud structure, but unlike the north polar hexagon, it only developed starting in 2023 and is still visible. It could continue to evolve.

A decagon on Saturn | Here, the decagon can be seen around the south pole of the planet Saturn, which is still in the darkness of the polar night in this image mosaic from the Hubble Space Telescope taken on August 29, 2025. The mosaic consists of images taken over several hours on that date and projected onto the pole. The decagon is located at the edge of the dark area.

Source: NASA, ESA, A. Sánchez-Lavega (Basque Country University, EHU)

Both structures were likely created by standing waves in deeper layers of the gas giant's atmosphere. The corners of the decagon appear to oscillate with a period of 32 days around their respective longitudes, with fluctuations of 4.6 to 8.4 degrees. It extends between 58 and 63 degrees south latitude and moves eastward at a speed of 2.5 meters per second (9 kilometers per hour), much slower than a jet stream at 60.5 degrees south latitude, which blows at 116 meters per second (418 kilometers per hour). The decagon could be caused by the jet stream and held in place at its southern latitude, or by a storm vortex located further north. Further observations with Hubble will need to clarify this.

In the coming months and years, the south pole of Saturn, which is tilted at 27 degrees to its orbit, will turn more and more toward the Sun, so that the southern decagon will become better illuminated and more clearly visible. With suitable space telescopes like Hubble or James Webb, further images of the new phenomenon in the ringed planet's atmosphere can be captured if it persists. Despite Saturn's seemingly calm appearance in the telescope, the weather there is very dynamic. However, due to low contrast, it is far less easy to track than on its inner neighbor, Jupiter, with its colorful bands.

The north pole of Saturn | A combination of images in visible light and near-infrared makes the structures at Saturn's north pole stand out beautifully in this false-color representation. Exactly in the center of the image is the polar vortex, which appears reddish here and is about 2,000 kilometers in diameter. It is surrounded by the polar hexagon with a diameter of about 20,000 kilometers. On the upper right edge of the image, a part of Saturn's rings is visible in blue.

Source: NASA, JPL / Caltech / ssI

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Header image: Enrico Enzmann

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