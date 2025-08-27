News + Trends 6 1

9130.33 MHz: New world record in overclocking

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 27.8.2025

Overclocker "wytiwx" beats his own record by almost 9 MHz. At the beginning of 2025, the Chinese overtook the previous record holder "elmor".

9130.33 MHz is the highest clock frequency ever measured for a CPU according to the overclocker site Hwbot. This respectable result was achieved by the Chinese overclocker «wytiwx» on 26 August. It is only the fifth entry in the database above 9000 MHz. These five places are all occupied by «wytiwx» and «elmor».

The Intel Core i9-14900KF was used as the CPU. For cooling, «wytiwx» relied on liquid helium. As with the record in January, he used an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex as his mainboard. For the RAM, he used 32 gigabytes of DDR5 from Corsair Vengeance.

The setup from «wytiwx»

With this small increase in MHz, the maximum of what is currently possible has probably been squeezed out. The Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU has been on the market for almost two years and is currently the most overclockable computing unit. The first six entries in the database come from the Core i9-14900K(F/S) or its predecessor, the Core i9-13900K. Previously, the AMD FX-8370 held the record with 8722.78 MHz from August 2014 to October 2022.

Though the latter CPU could not compete with Intel CPUs at the time, it was considered to be particularly overclockable. The FX-8370 was the last AMD CPU that was able to dominate with high clock frequencies. The new Zen processors are not known for their high clock frequencies. This is in stark contrast to Intel's Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh processors, which include the i9-14900KS. However, the latest Core Ultra 200S processors are not suitable for overclocking in ranges above 9000 MHz. It is therefore likely to be a while before the record of «wytiwx» falls.

