Game Boy made from Lego: Nostalgia to build yourself

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 31.7.2025

Lego launches the classic Game Boy as a building set. The version made of clamp-on bricks is aimed at adult fans of the 90s video game era. Sales start on 1 October 2025.

If you spent hours playing «Super Mario Land», «Tetris» or «Zelda» on car journeys in the 90s, you now have a matching set for your shelf. Lego has unveiled a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy. The model with the number 72046 is almost in the original scale, comprises 421 parts and is aimed specifically at older fans of classic games.

A few years ago, there was a fan guide to building a Game Boy from Lego yourself, albeit without official support. What started as a fan project back then is now official from Lego

Buttons, module slot and moving screen

The Lego version is clearly based on the design of the original. The directional pad, A and B buttons and volume and contrast controls are visually modelled on the original, but without electronic functions. Everything remains manual.

The set contains two game modules. Here «Super Mario Land» is inserted into the Lego device.

Source: Lego

Two modular game modules are included in the set: «Super Mario Land» and «The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening». The screen contains a lenticular element that shows a simple animation when moved. You know, one of those wiggly images that create a 3D effect.

There are two stands for the presentation, one for the Game Boy and one for the game module. Alternatively, the modules can also be inserted into the device.

The Lego model of the Game Boy is inserted into the enclosed presentation stand.

Source: Lego

New bricks for the classic

Lego has opted for Light Bluish Gray for the colour scheme. The colour is slightly darker than the original, which goes well with the slightly yellowed look of many old sets. New parts have been specially developed for this set, including round buttons and a special 3×3 slope for the speaker opening.

A little extra: the screen is slightly larger than on the real Game Boy. This makes the simple pixel animation look a little clearer without changing the design too much.

Complete view of the set with Game Boy, modules and interchangeable image elements for the screen.

Source: Lego

From home consoles to handhelds

After earlier sets such as the NES (71374) and the Atari VCS 2600 (10306), Lego is now adding a portable device to its console series for the first time. The Lego Game Boy thus joins a product line that appeals to collectors and gaming fans alike.

The set deliberately dispenses with technical gimmicks. Instead, the focus is on the construction process and the classic design. A quiet project for anyone looking for a retro feel without electricity.

Header image: Lego

