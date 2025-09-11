News + Trends 1 1

Deebot X11 OmniCyclone: the robot vacuum with almost unlimited battery life

The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone from Ecovacs not only climbs over thresholds, but also charges its battery in the shortest possible time so that it can work continuously.

The Chinese manufacturer presented its latest vacuum robot, the Deebot X11 OmniCyclone, at IFA, the tech trade fair in Berlin, which stands out from the crowd in particular thanks to its long battery life.

Robot vacuum cleaners −15% New CHF 1099.– was CHF 1299.01 Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omni Cyclone Robot vacuum

Battery without end

When the Deebot goes into the charging station for a break from mopping, the 6400 mAh battery recharges immediately. And at lightning speed. With the «PowerBoost Technology», as Ecovacs calls the system, it can recover up to six per cent of battery power in three minutes. In continuous operation, even at the highest setting, it can clean up to 1000 square metres in one cleaning cycle. That's quite a statement.

Compared to its predecessor, the Deebot X9 Pro Omni, which colleague Lorenz Keller tested a month ago, Ecovacs has increased the suction power of the X11 from 16,600 pascals to 19,500 pascals. This should improve hair and fine dust removal, which it should recognise even better thanks to the (who would have thought it) «AI Stain Detection 2.0» feature. It adapts its cleaning strategy to the type of stain. For example, it wipes over the stain that it categorises as stubborn several times and at a more intensive level. The artificial intelligence, the «AGENT YIKO» system, also creates individual cleaning plans and analyses cleaning needs.

The Deboot X11 overcomes thresholds seamlessly

Deboot fans can now also look forward to a climber in the Ecovacs family, as the manufacturer has installed a mechanical climbing system in the X11 OminCyclon. This allows the robot hoover to overcome thresholds of 2.4 centimetres and sliding door rails of up to four centimetres. To do this, it uses two rotating levers as soon as it recognises the obstacle. It does not need a camera to detect the thresholds - it works purely mechanically.

The OmniCyclon easily overcomes thresholds of up to four centimetres.

And the presentation in the showroom also shows this: The demonstration model overcomes both thresholds easily and in one go, as if they weren't there. According to Ecovacs, the rubber wheels, which the predecessor already had, also contribute to the seamless crossing.

The rubber wheels allow the robot hoover to climb over thresholds without interruption or jerking.

Clean edges along the walls

What already worked with the Deboot X9 Omni has also been adopted for the latest model: a roller for cleaning instead of a mop. This is continuously moistened with water and extends up to 1.5 centimetres as soon as the robot cleans along a wall. This allows it to reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible due to its round shape.

The extendable roller sweeps away the dirt along the wall.

Source: Ecovacs

A bagless station

With the bagless station, Ecovacs wants to reduce the Deebot's ecological footprint and make it more sustainable. Specifically, the manufacturer claims that it can save up to 25 dust bags over five years. It remains to be seen whether this saving will have a major overall impact on the ecological footprint. The dust container has a volume of 1.6 litres and allows the X11 to work continuously for up to 48 days with little effort until the dust tank needs to be emptied.

The fresh and dirty water tanks can be lifted out of the top of the station for cleaning. The capacity of each tank is 3.2 litres for fresh water and 2.7 litres for dirty water. Ecovacs has also integrated two containers for cleaning agents of different strengths, with the X11 deciding which solution to use depending on the area of application.

Removable water containers simplify cleaning.

Is the Deebot X11 OmniCyclone worth it?

Unfortunately, the demos at the trade fair do not allow too much insight into the new features of the X11 OmniCyclone. However, with the long battery life and threshold climbing, Ecovacs seems to have taken up and realised a customer need. AI has also been integrated to detect dirt and optimise the cleaning strategy accordingly. This could be particularly exciting for people with large households. But also expensive.

Basically, it is quite similar to the previous model from February. We will find out for you in a future product test whether the investment of just under 1300 francs is really worth it, whether the cheaper predecessor model is enough or whether a competitor model is a better fit.

Header image: Stefanie Lechthaler

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







