Win tickets for Maison Gilliard’s «Balade des Grands Murs» wine trail

We’re giving away two pairs of tickets for the «Balade des Grands Murs» wine tour on 24 May 2025. After a guided walk through historic wine terraces, you’ll get to enjoy an exclusive tasting – with a magnificent view.

Maison Gilliard is one of Switzerland’s most tradition-steeped wineries. Founded in Sion in 1885, the company’s been combining its rich history with innovation ever since. A particularly special highlight in the Maison Gilliard calendar is the «Balade des Grands Murs» wine trail. This guided tour through the vineyards of the Domaines des Grands Murs gives guests the opportunity to discover fine wines, right where they’re made. As well as premium Valais wines, tour participants can enjoy the impressive landscape of historic wine terraces stretching high above Sion.

Competition

To enter the prize draw, all you have to do is answer our question correctly. The closing date is 31 March 2025. Please note: you can only enter with a registered user account.

Competition What anniversary is the famous Valais winery Maison Gilliard celebrating this year? 100 years 120 years 140 years Entry conditions Participate

If you win, we’ll let you know by e-mail. You’ll receive your tickets in the post. This prize can’t be exchanged for cash.

