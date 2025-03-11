Win tickets for Maison Gilliard’s «Balade des Grands Murs» wine trail

Competition
What anniversary is the famous Valais winery Maison Gilliard celebrating this year?
We’re giving away two pairs of tickets for the «Balade des Grands Murs» wine tour on 24 May 2025. After a guided walk through historic wine terraces, you’ll get to enjoy an exclusive tasting – with a magnificent view.
Maison Gilliard is one of Switzerland’s most tradition-steeped wineries. Founded in Sion in 1885, the company’s been combining its rich history with innovation ever since. A particularly special highlight in the Maison Gilliard calendar is the «Balade des Grands Murs» wine trail. This guided tour through the vineyards of the Domaines des Grands Murs gives guests the opportunity to discover fine wines, right where they’re made. As well as premium Valais wines, tour participants can enjoy the impressive landscape of historic wine terraces stretching high above Sion.
To enter the prize draw, all you have to do is answer our question correctly. The closing date is 31 March 2025. Please note: you can only enter with a registered user account.
What anniversary is the famous Valais winery Maison Gilliard celebrating this year?
If you win, we’ll let you know by e-mail. You’ll receive your tickets in the post. This prize can’t be exchanged for cash.
6 people like this article
I draw inspiration and energy from nature – whether I'm hiking, skiing in the mountains or travelling to new places. I also have a passion for photography, music, TV series and good food.