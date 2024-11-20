Ruag develops a smartphone for secure communication

In a new project, the technology group Ruag is modifying a Samsung smartphone for anyone who wants to exchange information on a secure platform.

Addition from 20.11.2024: According to Ruag, the Guardian smartphone is not exclusively for the army and emergency services, but is intended to "enable all interested parties to exchange information on a secure platform."

A smartphone named "Guardian" is a new project for secure communication. The defence company Ruag MRO is responsible for it. The current prototype should also work via satellites in the near future.

It is based on a mass-produced Samsung smartphone and could be used for communication between the army and authorities, for example. The goal is a connection via both 5G and a satellite network.

The secure smartphone is based on a Samsung device. Perhaps a Galaxy S Ultra?

Source: Ruag

The device's operating system has been modified to maximise data security. As Kirsten Hammerich, spokeswoman for Ruag, told the "Walliser Boten", "elements that cannot be verified, that do not include productivity requirements, that connect to third parties or send data to third parties [...] have been removed from the operating system."

All necessary elements are replaced by alternatives that can be managed by the user. This means that the smartphone can be fully controlled and, according to Ruag, fulfils the Army classification "confidential".

For example, there are no apps from Google or other third-party providers on the smartphone, instead it has its own app store and data encryption. Communication takes place via the Swiss messenger service Threema. The Scion technology from ETH Zurich will be used for secure data transmission. This Internet architecture is already being used successfully in companies such as the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN).

The messenger service Threema helps with secure communication

Source: Pexels

Guardian is currently still in the pilot phase. The satellite system is also still in the planning stage. So far, Ruag has received approval for the new communication system of the Swiss Armed Forces (Ersa IMFS), which is set to replace the secure communication network for blue-light organisations (police, fire brigade, ambulance...) called Polycom from 2030.

To enable smartphones to communicate via satellites, RUAG wants to put up to 40 of them into orbit. How and to what extent this is possible is still being clarified. Cooperation with Wisekey therefore seems to make sense. The security company has already developed satellites for the army for test purposes.

The new communication system should be cheaper, more efficient and more reliable than Polycom. This is possible, among other things, because satellites cost far less today than they did a few years ago, according to Carlos Creus Moreira, founder and CEO of Wisekey. Whether the "Guardian" phone can communicate with Wisekey's satellite will be tested for the first time in 2025.